Kabul residents complain of deactivated ATMs, difficulties in withdrawing cash

The residents of Kabul have complained of the deactivation of ATM machines causing difficulties in withdrawing money from the banks, reported local media.

The citizens said that they are struggling to withdraw their money from the banks as the ATM machines in several parts of the city are deactivated, reported ToloNews.

"All the ATM machines are closed from which we used to take our salary," the media outlet quoted Mohammad Safeer, a resident of Kabul, as saying.

"There has never been such a crowd. Now the problems are a bit high. The banks cannot distribute it properly and the ATM machines are closed," said Abdul Sabir, another resident of the city.

The citizens called for the reactivation of the machines.

However, dismissing the complaints, the Central Bank said that ATM machines are now active across the country.

"Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) issued a statement to all private banks to reactivate their ATM machines and therefore, all ATM machines are active now," the media outlet quoted Mohammad Sabir Momand, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank, as saying.

Notably, the Taliban's swift accession to power occurred in mid-August last year. After the fall of the former government, the Afghan banking system faced severe problems.

However, restrictions on withdrawing and transferring funds were recently lifted, reported the media outlet.

( With inputs from ANI )

