Kabul residents decry costly, "very weak" internet services

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 9 : Some residents in Kabul have raised concerns over poor internet quality and high data prices, saying the situation has made it difficult to stay connected despite paying significant amounts for mobile packages, Tolo News reported. Many users claim that data runs out quickly and connection speeds are too slow to meet everyday needs.

Local residents said they are forced to pay for internet services that do not deliver the expected performance. Fahim, a Kabul resident, said, "The internet is very weak across all SIM cards. When we activate a 20GB package, it doesn't even last for a month, it barely lasts 20 days."

Another resident, Irfanullah, told Tolo News that basic online activities have become difficult. "The internet has become very weak. When I activate a 1GB package, it only works for a few minutes and then stops. Even if I activate 20GB, it works briefly, but downloading is impossible."

Others expressed frustration over the impact on education. Tariq, another Kabul resident, said poor connectivity is affecting students. "My request is for the internet quality to be improved. Currently, the internet is so weak that it's useless for university students."

Authorities acknowledged that citizens have been reporting similar complaints. The Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) said measures are being taken to improve service quality and address ongoing issues, Tolo News noted.

ATRA spokesperson Jalaluddin Shams said telecom operators are required to meet proper standards. "All telecom networks are required to provide quality services to citizens in accordance with the guidelines and conditions set for obtaining licences. Any company that violates these will be reviewed by ATRA and will be required to standardise its services."

As internet usage becomes increasingly essential for work, learning and communication, residents say they want reliable and affordable services. According to Tolo News, many remain hopeful that promised improvements will materialise soon, ensuring users receive the quality they are paying for.

