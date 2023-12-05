'Kadak Singh' director Aniruddha: 'Explored to create a beautiful film'

Mumbai, Dec 5 The director of 'Kadak Singh', Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury shared that the movie explores dysfunctionality within a family and financial crime, all in a purely commercial and dramatic setting, adding about the challenges of the shoot.

'Kadak Singh' is directed by National Award winning director Aniruddha.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as AK Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.

Did you take inspiration from any existing financial crimes while making the movie?

The 'Pink' director said: "In all my films, I draw inspiration from my surroundings -- whether opening the newspaper, listening to television news, or browsing the internet. Crime is rampant everywhere, every day, and as a responsible filmmaker, it's my duty to address these issues in entertaining commercial films."

" 'Pink' and 'Lost' tackled universal crises, and 'Kadak Singh' explores dysfunctionality within a family and financial crime, all in a purely commercial and dramatic setting. We depicted honest experiences in our lives, emphasising the empowerment found in various relationships. The film's lighting aligns with the mood, and our goal is to make it resonate with the audience. If it does, we've succeeded, and that's all we desire," he shared.

Talking about the challenges while shooting, he said: "Before the shoot, workshops helped us overcome the challenge of connecting with new actors. The film's major challenge was portraying 50 percent of it in a hospital room and making it visually appealing yet realistic. Telling the story posed another interesting challenge, but Ritesh's script guided us."

Aniruddha said the filmmaking inherently comes with challenges like unpredictable weather, but "we negotiated and explored to create a beautiful film."

"Despite the hard work, the experience with the cast and crew was joyful. Shantanu's music, especially Taba Chake's soulful rendition, added to the beauty. Discoveries, like Pankaj Ji's moments and Shantanu creating music on the spot, are amazing moments that I will never forget," added Aniruddha.

The film sees the coming together of actors including Pankaj, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev.

'Kadak Singh' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor