Kanye West drops first track since Antisemitic meltdowns ruined his career

Los Angeles, Nov 18 Rapper Kanye West has returned with a new song titled ‘Vultures’ which includes lyrics sure to stir more controversy.

This is West’s first track since his Antisemitic comments and messages on social media, which created troubles in his career.

DJ Pharris debuted the new song “Vultures” during his Friday night show on Chicago radio station Power 92. In addition to Kanye, the track features Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Durk. Complex first reported the news on social media, reports Variety.

West addressed his controversial comments head-on with incendiary lyrics, including, “How am I antisemitic? I just f****d a Jewish b***h.”

Elsewhere in the song he appears to slam his former manager Scooter Braun and namechecks the Columbine shooting.

West’s career fully derailed after a hateful and bizarre appearance on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show in December, in which he praised Hitler and made antisemitic jokes about Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It capped a multi-month media blitz filled with antisemitic comments which got him kicked off of Twitter, caused Adidas to end their business relationship with him, CAA to drop him as a client and MRC axing a planned documentary about him. West said last October that he lost $2 billion in one day because of his hate speech.

Ty Dolla Sign recently spoke out about his collaboration with West, revealing that they’re working on a collaborative full-length album.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor