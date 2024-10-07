Karachi Airport Blast: Three, Including Two Chinese Nationals, Killed; 17 Injured in Explosion Near Jinnah International Airport (Watch Video)

Three people, including two Chinese nationals, were killed, and 17 others were injured after a huge blast occurred near Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's Karachi city on Sunday night, October 7.

The blast occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday when a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near International Airport in Karachi.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences to the victims of the two countries, and extend sincere condolences to the injured and their relatives," the statement said.

A huge fire was seen after the blast on Sunday night engulfed several vehicles near an airport in Karachi. According to Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar, an oil tanker caught fire, due to which the blaze spread to other nearby vehicles. "According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire which spread to several other vehicles causing collateral damage. We are determining if there was an element of terrorism involved which we cannot rule out at the moment," he added.