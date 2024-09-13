Karachi petrol pump fire: Illegal owner used to 'bribe' officials

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 : The owner of the illegal petrol pump in Karachi had 'bribed' the authorities for its set-up in a residential area, where one person was killed after massive fire broke out in the building where the unauthorised petrol station was located, reported ARY News.

The residents said that they had put up this issue with Assistant Commissioner of Korangi on multiple occasions over the installation of a small petrol pump in a residential area.

Ten families live in the residential building, according to the statement, and each of the ten apartment owners filed a request to have the building's unauthorised petrol pump removed and to demand a total prohibition on such operations, as per ARY News.

The locals said that although the authorities had closed off the illegal petrol station, it had reopened a week later.

The complaints filed by the residents, however, had no effect on the petrol pump owner. "No one can remove my setup because I give money to the DC, AC, and police," the petrol pump owner claimed, according to residents.

According to the eyewitnesses, Siraj, the person who was burnt to death in the tragic incident, had gone to the salon to get a haircut when the fire erupted.

The man died from asphyxia inside the shop.

Notably, the fire broke out in Karachi's Shah Faisal area, putting the lives of several residents there at risk.

The fire, as it engulfed the building, left several people stranded. Rescue teams reached the site immediately to evacuate those trapped inside the building.

The rescue operation became harder for the rescue teams as incessant smoke billowed from the building, according to ARY News. In addition to additional fire tenders being brought to the area to assist with the operation, one fire department unit was also dispatched to put out the fire.

