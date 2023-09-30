Karishma Tanna gets nominated for 'Scoop' at Busan Film Festival, calls playing Jagruti Pathak enriching

Mumbai, Sep 30 Karishma Tanna is the only Indian actress nominated for the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) this year for her performances in the series ‘Scoop’ directed by Hansal Mehta.

The actress has been nominated in the category ‘Best Lead Actress’ and the show has been named in the ‘Best Asian TV series’.

Karishma said:"I am incredibly happy and overwhelmed by the response 'Scoop' has received. Playing the character of Jagruti Pathak has been an enriching experience, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“I am thankful to director Hansal Mehta for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project."

'Scoop,' isbased on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in

Karishma takes centre stage, playing the role of Jagruti Pathak, a determined journalist on a quest for justice in a politically ruled nation.

