Karnataka: National conference highlights the importance of Nalanda Buddhism in modern society

Bylakuppe (Karnataka) [India], October 18 : The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) organized a significant national conference focused on "Nalanda Buddhism in the 21st Century" at the Serajey Monastery in Bylakuppe district of Karnataka on Thursday.

This event, attended by esteemed Buddhist scholars and practitioners from across India, aimed to explore the teachings of Nalanda Buddhism and their relevance in today's turbulent world.

Maling Gombu, General Secretary of IHCNBT, opened the conference by emphasising the importance of the Sera Jey Monastery as a vital center of Buddhism, particularly within the Tibetan settlement of Bylakuppe.

He noted the presence of renowned monastic institutions such as Sera Jey Monastery, Namdroling Monastery, and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, which serve as significant hubs for Buddhist education and practice in India.

Gombu highlighted the conference's objective to propagate the teachings of Buddha, especially in light of ongoing global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza tensions.

He stated, "The teachings of Buddhism are humanistic principles that can bring peace, compassion, and coexistence, which are critical in today's world."

The conference was inaugurated by His Eminence Khen Rinpoche of Serajey Monastery, who delivered a keynote address on the enduring significance of Nalanda Buddhism.

He discussed how the teachings of Buddha, as propagated by ancient masters like Acharya Shantarakshita and Nagarjuna, can provide solace and guidance during times of crisis. He praised IHCNBT's efforts in preserving and promoting these teachings.

Guest of Honor Tulku Choddar from Namdroling Monastery spoke about the modernization and recognition of Buddhist teachings through collaborations with the NIOS education board. This initiative aims to protect the teachings of Buddha as essential humanistic principles.

Other notable dignitaries included Khen Rinpoche Zeekyab Rinpoche from Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Khen Rinpoche Jamba Soepa from Zhongkar Choede Monastery, and various scholars and monks from across the Indian Himalayan region.

The conference brought together 320 select delegates, including revered Rinpoches, Geshes, Khenpos, and scholars, to discuss topics ranging from the history of Nalanda Buddhism to its modern interpretations.

Participants engaged in discussions about the origins and development of various Buddhist sects, the importance of Buddhist councils, and the relationship between Buddhist philosophy and modern science.

The conference underscored the pressing need for Buddhist teachings to adapt and resonate within contemporary societal contexts.

The IHCNBT has committed to continuing its efforts in organizing similar conferences across the Indian Himalayan states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Ladakh, as part of a broader initiative to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Nalanda Buddhism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor