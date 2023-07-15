'Kasargold' teaser promises a trippy crime drama

Mumbai, July 15 The teaser of the Malayalam film 'Kasargold', which was released recently is laced with psychedelic themes and elements. The teaser displays a vibrant and colourful vibe without revealing any aspects of the story.

The film stars Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Malavika Sreenath, and Sreeranjini Nair.

The film has been directed by Mridul Nair, and is his second collaboration with Asif Ali, following their successful debut film 'B-Tech'.

Mridul said: "We have a special rapport with each other". The film was originally planned during the second Covid-19 lockdown, but shooting such a large-scale production was not feasible due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The director said: "Fortunately, we had the opportunity to join hands with Saregama, which gave a new lease of life to the project."

The director also highlighted the action sequences choreographed by popular stunt masters like Supreme Sundar, Billa Jagan, and Mafia Sasi, as another standout feature of the movie.

Lead star Asif Ali believes 'Kasargold' will be a scintillating theatre experience for the viewers.

"I was thrilled by the subject when Mridul first narrated it to me. It is based on two or three real incidents that took place in Kerala. However, what fascinated me as an actor was the way the script was woven around them. I hope the audience will also feel that suspense and drama while watching the story unfold on screen," he said.

The film is produced by Saregama India Ltd. in collaboration with Mukhari Entertainment LLP.

