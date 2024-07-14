Kazakh Army delegation visits special forces training school in Himachal's Bakloh

Bakloh (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 : A six-member delegation from Kazakhstan Special Forces visited the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation not only witnessed the training activities there, but also the infrastructure as well.

Sharing the pictures of the delegation's visit in Bakloh on X on Saturday, the Indian Army wrote, "Kazakhstan Army Delegation Visits Special Forces Training School. A six-member Army Delegation from #Kazakhstan Special Forces visited Special Forces Training School, #SFTS, #Bakloh."

"The delegation witnessed training activities, infrastructure & skill demonstrations to foster #jointness and interoperability," it added.

It is pertinent to note that India and Kazakhstan share warm and friendly ties.

In a telephonic conversation recently with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his full support for the success of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana.

During the conversation, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral strategic partnerships.

The Prime Minister conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana, and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation.

"Had a good conversation with President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Thanked him for warm wishes on the success in the elections," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"Reiterated the commitment to advance our Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan. Conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit," he added.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

