Kazakh President orders state regulation on LNG prices for 6 months

Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday instructed to impose state regulation on prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gasoline for six months, in addition to other measures aimed at stabilizing the situation in the country rocked by protests against a spike in fuel prices.

"To introduce state regulation of prices for liquefied gas, as well as gasoline and diesel for 180 days," his order read, adding that state regulation also concerns "socially significant food products."

Other instructions of the president after a government meeting include the consideration of "a moratorium on raising utility tariffs" for the period in question, as well as "subsidizing rents for secondary housing for socially vulnerable segments of the population," according to the office.

The protests against a twofold increase of LNG prices in Kazakhstan erupted at the beginning of the year in the Aktau and Zhanaozen cities of the southwestern Mangystau region. The Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions then joined the demonstrations.

On Tuesday, a government commission set up by Tokayev to resolve the issue agreed to lower the gas price. However, protests expanded to other cities, including Almaty, which saw clashes between demonstrators and the police overnight Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the president dismissed the government, blaming it for protests, and noted that the situation in Almaty and Mangystau Region has begun to gradually improve after the introduction of a state of emergency in these areas.

The measure, effective until January 19, stipulates a curfew and restrictions of movement, among other limits. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor