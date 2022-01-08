Kazakhstan fully resumes passenger railway traffic following civil unrest

Kazakhstan has fully resumed the passenger railway traffic which was disrupted by the civil unrest, a correspondent of Sputnik Kazakhstan reported, citing the national railway company of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

KTZ also opened a digital platform for buying tickets without access to the Internet.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began earlier in the week as residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The protests then spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. (ANI/Sputnik)

