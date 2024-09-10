Kazakhstan: International Canine Federation recognises Kazakh Tazy as official dog breed

Astana [Kazakhstan], September 10 : The General Committee of the International Canine Federation (FCI) has decided to grant preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official dog breed, designating Kazakhstan as the breed's standard holder, The Astana Times reported.

The decision is an important and final step before fully recognising the Tazy as a Kazakh breed at the international level, according to Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration's press service, the report said.

FCI President Tamas Jakkel congratulated Kazakhstan on the decision. He stressed the importance of the upcoming ten years, during which health tests and data on the breed must be gathered to ensure the well-being of Tazy and secure its place as a recognised breed at international level, The Astana Times reported.

Since 2022, Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration, on behalf of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has prioritised the recognition of the Kazakh Tazy. Over the past two years, their work included legislative amendments, scientific research, breeding shows, and exhibitions.

Registration of dog breeds for international recognition is possible only by national cynological organisations with full FCI membership. In August 2023, Kazakhstan's Union of Cynologists met all requirements of FCI and achieved full membership, earning the right to declare its national dog breeds.

President of Kazakhstan's Union of Cynologists, Bauyrzhan Serikkali, expressed pride in the achievement. Serikkali highlighted the breed's deep historical and cultural significance to Kazakhstan. He stressed the importance of preserving and popularising the Tazy, which has a history of over 4,000 years, The Astana Times reported.

In February this year, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented two Tazy puppies to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. In 2023, Tokayev presented a Kazakh Tazy to Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen.

Earlier in 2022, Kazakhstan decided to allocate 1.4 billion tenge to preserve and reproduce tazy and tobet hunting dog breeds, The Astana Times reported. The Tazy is a unique breed of dog and holds a special place in Zheti Kazyna, which has deep cultural significance for Kazakhstan and demonstrates the values and ideals of traditional nomadic society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor