Kazakhstan President focuses on efforts to aid flood-affected people

Astana [Kazakhstan], May 18 :Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the 28th session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK), titled "Unity. Creation. Progress," during which he focused on his government's efforts to aid those impacted by severe floods that began nearly a month ago.

According to a release by the Embassy of Kazakhstan, participants in the session included Senate deputies from the APK, leaders and members of republican ethnocultural associations, APK volunteers, and regional delegates of the Assembly via video conference.

On flooding in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev emphasised that the people of Kazakhstan showed unity and togetherness during the difficult days experienced by the country during the flooding.

He said, "As a result of coordinated actions by the government, state agencies, specialised services, and the assistance of volunteers, more than 119,000 people, including almost 45,000 children, were evacuated in a timely manner."

"In a very short time, the national and regional headquarters of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan were established to provide comprehensive support to the victims of flooding. A large-scale campaign, "From Heart to Heart," is underway, having already dispatched over 1,500 tonnes of food and essential goods worth approximately 770 million tenge to the disaster areas," he also said.

The involvement of 12,000 volunteers from ethnic-cultural associations in collecting charitable and humanitarian aid, organising evacuations, and informing citizens exemplifies the unity and mutual aid among citizens. The primary task is to ensure the safety of citizens.

"The government is taking all necessary measures, and appropriate funds have been allocated. Large companies and business representatives are also providing assistance. The government will reduce budgetary expenses in favour of urgent tasks to eliminate the consequences of the floods. A regime of strict economy of state funds will be introduced in the country," the President also said.

The government is committed to a rapid and comprehensive response to natural disasters, including compensation for damages, construction of housing, and restoration of infrastructure. A significant financial commitment from the state to ensure the well-being of its citizens, with an expedited timeline of 5 months for major reconstruction efforts, the Embassy of Kazakhstan said.

The President announced that the affected families will receive a one-time payment and compensation for damaged or destroyed property after assessments.

The state will repair damaged housing and construct new homes, replacing those destroyed in the floods. Large-scale construction is expected to provide new opportunities for citizens to relocate to areas with better economic and environmental conditions, he also said.

President Tokayev also shed light on tackling floods and preventing natural disasters in the future

"There is a need to fundamentally rebuild the interaction between the state and science to create an effective system for combating natural disasters. The Kazakh Hydromeliorative Construction Institute will be reestablished, and the work of the Institute of Seismology in Almaty will be enhanced. There needs to be special focus on studying and mitigating climate change impacts," he said.

The entire water management system will be reorganised, including modernising companies like "Kazvodhoz" and "Nurinsky Group Water Supply." Twenty new reservoirs will be constructed, and 15 existing ones will be reconstructed across 11 regions of Kazakhstan to reduce flooding risks in 134 settlements. The Development Concept for Water Resources Management will be enhanced to include advanced international practices for flood prevention and impact reduction, according to the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

"The technical resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be updated and its supply of specialised equipment will be enhanced, including helicopters and airplanes. The National Hydrogeological Service will be reestablished to explore and protect underground water resources. Ongoing initiatives to green and clean territories across all regions, urging local community engagement to improve living conditions," he also said.

President Tokayev briefly touched upon the reforms in the country, noting that all branches of power are now operating in a new coordinate system, centred on protecting and promoting the legitimate interests, rights, and freedoms of the individual.

"Kazakhstan has begun transitioning to a new economic model based on principles of fairness, inclusivity, pragmatism, and laying a solid foundation for improving the welfare of its citizens. Kazakhstan is building a country of equal opportunities, where everyone will have a decent standard of living," he added.

Meanwhile, in international relations and foreign affairs, Tokayev covered several issues related to global affairs and challenges.

Citizens of Kazakhstan can visit dozens of countries without a visa, and this list is continually expanding thanks to the country's targeted efforts. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 66th in the World Passport Index. Every citizen of Kazakhstan enjoys all the privileges regardless of ethnic background, views, and beliefs. The turquoise passport of Kazakhstan symbolises the high values upon which our country is built. It is recognised worldwide as the document of a progressive, modern state, according to the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

Founded in 1995, the assembly is a constitutional body aimed at strengthening the ethnic accord in the country and ensuring all rights and freedoms of citizens are observed regardless of one's ethnic affiliation.

