KB Fabian hits out at NATO Chief for "talking through his hat" on India-Russia trade threat

Delhi [India], July 16 : Former Indian diplomat KB Fabian on Wednesday slammed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte over his warning of possible secondary sanctions on India, China, and Brazil for maintaining trade ties with Russia, saying Rutte was "speaking out of turn" and "talking through his hat," as he has no authority to impose such sanctions.

"No, neither personally nor his office can do that," Fabian said, referring to Rutte's comments. "The NATO Secretary-General has been talking through his hat. He said he will impose sanctions. No, neither personally nor his office can do that," he added.

Fabian said only US President Donald Trump could announce such measures, and even then, his decision-making is questionable. "Trump has taken the line that he doesn't need any permission or authorisation from the Senate. He can do that within his power. He said he will think about it after 50 days. In other words, he is giving Putin 50 days to capture more territory?" Fabian said.

He also criticised the logic behind Trump's approach. "What is so illogical is that Trump has been waxing eloquently about 7,000 people being killed every week. So, 50 days, 7 weeks, 7 times 7 is 49,000 people will be killed. He doesn't seem to be bothered about it," Fabian said.

The former diplomat added," Trump only wants his Nobel Peace Prize, which he should not get. This should instead go to the brave journalists covering the Gaza crisis - some of whom have died - and to the humanitarian NGOs distributing aid under fire."

Fabian's comments come after NATO chief Rutte, during a press conference in Washington alongside US Senators Thom Tillis and Jeanne Shaheen, urged India, China, and Brazil to reconsider their economic ties with Moscow or face "100 per cent secondary sanctions" if Russia does not commit to peace talks on Ukraine.

Rutte echoed the position taken by Trump, who earlier this week threatened severe tariffs on countries maintaining trade with Russia. "My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is that if you live now in Beijing or in Delhi, or you are the President of Brazil, you might want to take a look at this because this might hit you very hard," Rutte said.

He further appealed to these nations to pressure Russia into talks. "Please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way," he warned.

The statement follows Trump's announcement on supplying Ukraine with additional military aid, including air defence systems, missiles, and ammunition, largely funded by European allies. Trump also gave Russia a 50-day deadline to enter serious peace negotiations or face full secondary sanctions.

Adding to the pressure, US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal issued a warning that nations purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India, are 'propping' up 'Putin's war machine'. The two lawmakers are pushing for the swift passage of the "Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025", which calls for imposing penalties and tariffs as high as 500 per cent on any country aiding Russia economically.

