'KBC 15': Amitabh reveals his dream of joining Air Force; rejected due to long legs

New Delhi, Oct 20 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing interesting unknown personal anecdotes on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, and now the thespian has revealed how he wished to join Air Force, but got rejected after few attempts.

The actor is currently seen as the host of the knowledge based reality show ‘KBC 15’.

In the episode 49 of the show, Jitendra Kumar from Ambala, Haryana, won the fastest finger first, and reached the hot seat.

Talking to the contestant, Amitabh said: “From childhood.. Is this what you always aspired to do or something else?”

Replying to the 81-year-old actor, he said: “Sir, I wanted to join the Air Force. I attempted the CDS and NDA exams quite a few times. My NDA SSB interview took place in Allahabad, but I could not clear it. I did not pass the CDS exam after many attempts either and felt quite demotivated.”

The contestant continued saying, “Sir, everyone has friends who talk about celebrities. Mine told me about you. He said, ‘Amitabh Bachchan attempted the test’. I wish to know if it's true, sir. Did you attempt the CDS and NDA exams?”

The ‘Zanjeer’ fame actor said: “When I passed out from school. I didn't know what I should do. Right across from my house in Delhi - lived a Major General of the Army. I'd meet him often.”

“He approached my father (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) one day, and told ‘I want this lad. I'll ensure he becomes an Army Officer.’ I thought I'd do that. I did attempt it, but it was futile,” said Big B.

The actor further said: “I wanted to join the Air Force too. We have so much in common. We both pursued BSc. We both aspired to join the Air Force. They rejected me on sight saying I had long legs.”

Amitabh made his acting debut in 1969 with the movie ‘Saat Hindustani’, for which he had bagged the National Film Award for Best Newcomer.

Meanwhile, the actor next has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Butterfly’, and ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor