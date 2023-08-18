'KBC 15': Big B lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease
Mumbai, Aug 18 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', lauded the determination of a contestant, who revealed that he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta.
In the fourth episode of the quiz-based reality, contestant Rahul Kumar said he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta. He won the fastest finger in the first round and joined Big B on the hot seat.
A question popped related to X-rays, the contestant gave the correct answer and shared his emotional story.
Kumar shared details about his genetic disease, Osteogenesis imperfecta, and revealed that it's a condition where the bones become brittle.
He said: "I have Osteogenesis imperfecta. It is a disease in which bones get fractured easily. One in 20,000 people get this disease. I have had around 360 fractures. A little bit of force can fracture a bone. It can happen even during sleep. So, whenever it happens, I have to go through x-rays."
On learning about this, Amitabh praised the contestant's determination even in such a difficult phase. In the game he won Rs 3,20,000, with all his lifelines.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony Entertainment.
