Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu celebrates golden jubilee, showcases student talents

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 11 : Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu, established under the 'Indian Cooperative Mission,' celebrated its golden jubilee on Saturday, marking 50 years since its establishment in 1973.

During the ceremony, Kendriya Vidyalaya showcased the talents of students from primary to higher secondary levels in Kathmandu.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, attended the Golden Jubilee event as the Chief Guest.

"The Kendriya Vidyalaya has traversed a long journey since 1973, when it was established under the 'Indian Co-operative Mission' here in Kathmandu. The purpose of establishing the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kathmandu was to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and people-to-people ties that exist between people of two countries," Srivastava said in his address.

"Both our countries and societies place a very high value on education. Therefore, it was rightly thought that a school would be a good way to further deepen these ties," he added.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, functioning inside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, has been providing education based on the Indian curriculum as well as that of Nepal.

Students have been studying compulsory papers as well as participating in extracurricular activities and additional languages.

During the ceremony held on Saturday, a 12th-grade student also unveiled her recently composed English book, where she had converted the chapters of the coursebook into a collection of prose.

Moreover, students who had secured positions in board exams from Kendriya Vidyalaya and other extracurricular activities conducted this year were also awarded.

Eaknarayan Aryal, Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that this school has provided invaluable service to their society by providing quality education to generations of students.

"During this school's 50 glorious academic years of this school, it has rendered invaluable service to our society by providing quality education, and value ethical teaching system to several generations of students. These students come from every social, class, community, racial and linguistic group; Kendriya Vidyalaya has thus played an exceptional role in the process of nation-building by producing the best mind and soul," Aryal said.

In the initial years of establishment, the Indian Embassy provided the land to Kendriya Vidyalaya, and the building was constructed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Soon after the closure of ICM (Indian Cooperative Mission) in 1980, the management of Vidyalaya was taken over by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

