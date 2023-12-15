Kenya announces visa-free entry for all from January 2024

Beginning January 1, 2024, Kenya will remove visa requirements for international visitors. The move is likely to boost the country's crucial tourism sector, offering visitors hassle-free travel to experience wildlife safaris and beach holidays. Kenya's President William Ruto a few days back announced that holidayers visiting the African country will no longer required a visa starting January. Kenya government will now welcome travel enthusiasts through its digital platform that enables electronic travel authorisation in advance, instead of applying for a visa.

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," President Ruto said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark 60 years of independence from Britain. Ruto has long advocated for visa-free travel within the African continent.

At a conference in the Republic of Congo in October he said people from African countries would not require a visa to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.Notably, the Kenyan government previously lifted visa restrictions for citizens of other African Union (AU) member states, aligning with the AU's initiative to promote visa-free travel across the continent. The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya’s economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland.“Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!” he said.