Hong Kong, March 16 : A pivotal figure in the trial of Hong Kong's pro-democracy figurehead, Jimmy Lai, has recently taken the stand, sparking widespread concern among experts and human rights advocates over his treatment in custody. Andy Li, a former computer programmer turned pro-democracy activist, testified against Jimmy Lai this week, shedding light on his involvement in a crowdfunding campaign supporting Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests, Voice of America reported.

Accused by prosecutors of orchestrating the crowdfunding effort, Jimmy Lai, a 76-year-old British national, faces grave charges including "collusion with foreign forces" under the national security law and sedition. Lai vehemently denies these allegations, which carry the threat of a life sentence if he is found guilty.

However, Andy Li's testimony has raised eyebrows, especially considering his harrowing ordeal in Chinese custody after being apprehended in 2020. Investigations by The Washington Post revealed disturbing accounts of mistreatment, including solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, and the relentless illumination of cell lights, alongside reports of detainees enduring agonizingly uncomfortable positions and frequent screams echoing from Li's cell, as reported by Voice of America.

These revelations have cast a shadow over the reliability and integrity of Li's testimony, prompting concerns among legal experts. Caoilfhionn Gallagher, leading Lai's international legal team, underscored the gravity of the situation, asserting that Li's testimony should be viewed with extreme skepticism given the circumstances of his detention.

The United Nations' special rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, echoed these concerns, urging Chinese authorities to investigate the allegations of mistreatment before Li's testimony is considered in Lai's trial.

Despite mounting international scrutiny, Hong Kong's Security Bureau and judiciary remained silent in response to inquiries regarding Li's testimony. Authorities have previously dismissed claims of unfair treatment in Lai's trial, exacerbating fears of a miscarriage of justice.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) voiced profound dismay over the reliance on Li's testimony, denouncing it as an affront to justice and casting further doubt on the credibility of Lai's trial. Cedric Alviani, RSF's Asia-Pacific bureau director, condemned the use of testimony obtained under duress, emphasizing the urgent need for democratic nations to pressure Chinese authorities to release Lai and other detained press freedom advocates.

The trial against Lai is emblematic of the erosion of press freedom in Hong Kong following the implementation of China's National Security Law in 2020. Despite staunch denials from Chinese and Hong Kong officials, media and rights advocates argue that the law has had a chilling effect on the region's once-vibrant media landscape, threatening fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, Voice of America reported.

