Khaan Quest international peacekeeping exercise underway in Mongolia

Ulan Bator, July 30 The annual multinational peacekeeping exercise code-named Khaan Quest 2024 for this year was underway at Five Hills Training Area near the Mongolian capital.

More than 1,000 military personnel from 23 countries, including China, India, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States, were participating in the peacekeeping exercise, according to the Mongolian Armed Forces on Tuesday.

The exercise, which commenced on July 27 and will run until Aug. 9, features both command post and field training exercises. This year's focus is on realistic, scenario-based training centered on peacekeeping operations.

The objectives of the exercises include enhancing defence cooperation among the participating countries, building military trust, providing critical training to improve skills required for UN peacekeeping operations and fostering multinational cooperation in peace support missions, Xinhua news agency reported.

