Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends World Utilities Congress 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the World Utilities Congress 2024, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 18.

He toured the exhibition and reviewed the latest innovations driving the global utilities ecosystem, as well as ongoing efforts to advance the sustainability of the water and electricity sectors.

He commended efforts to identify new solutions and opportunities to support secure, affordable, and sustainable utilities in the UAE and internationally.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied during the visit by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi; and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The World Utilities Congress 2024 serves as a global knowledge exchange and sustainable utilities innovation platform, and is hosted by TAQA.

Organised by dmg events, this year's congress is being held under the theme 'Enabling a Secure and Sustainable Utilities Future'.

More than 12,000 global professionals from across the power and water utilities value chain are attending the 2024 edition of the event, which features strategic and technical conferences, more than 110 sessions, over 280 global speakers, 10 energy and water ministers, and more than 1,400 conference delegates. (ANI/WAM)

