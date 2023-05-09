Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends World Utilities Congress

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 9 (/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the second edition of the World Utilities Congress. Held under his patronage, the global networking and knowledge exchange platform is hosted by TAQA and held at ADNEC to identify new solutions and opportunities to support secure, affordable and sustainable utilities.

During the event, he toured the exhibition, met with energy and utility compes and was briefed on the latest progressive technologies and innovative solutions in power generation, transmission and distribution, nuclear energy, water management and desalination to support decarbonisation efforts and net zero goals.

He was accomped by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy; Eng. Awaidha Murshed AlMarar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Hasan AlSuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ and Chairman of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA); and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA.

The three-day congress, held until 10th May, will lay the groundwork for critical conversations in the utilities sector ahead of the UAE hosting COP28 later this year, by drawing together energy ministers, more than 10,000 industry professionals, 1,000 conference delegates, 250 expert speakers and 150 exhibitors.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, said: "As the low carbon power and water champion of Abu Dhabi and beyond, I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his leadership and ongoing support of the congress. This global gathering with our peers is more important than ever as we approach COP28, to bring together all players across the utilities value chain to address the urgent needs of climate change and decarbonisation, whilst balancing continued energy security and affordability. We believe this edition will play an even more crucial role in enabling industry leaders and key policymakers to cooperate and form productive partnerships."

The World Utilities Congress is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Department of Energy, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. (/WAM)

