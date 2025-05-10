Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Mohamed Saeed Abdullah Al Qubaisi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Mohamed Saeed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

Khaled expressed his sincere sympathies to the family, and wished them courage and solace. (ANI/WAM)

