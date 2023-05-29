Khalid Port Customs seizes over 60 kgs of narcotics, thousands of tablets in 9 foiled smuggling attempts

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): Inspectors from the Khalid Port Customs Centre of the Sharjah Ports Customs and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) have successfully thwarted a series of nine smuggling attempts, seizing an astounding 60.216 kilograms of narcotics and 14,378 narcotic tablets during the first third of 2023.

Equipped with the latest international screening devices, the inspection officers identified and seized the illegal substances immediately upon their arrival.

The narcotics were found concealed in various ways, including inside refrigerated containers, showcasing the smugglers' increasing inventiveness in their attempts to introduce these contrabands into the country.

The authority lauded the proficiency and expertise of customs officers and inspectors, attributing the successful seizures to their capabilities.

SPCFZA emphasised its unwavering commitment to using all available resources and intensifying efforts to counter all unlawful smuggling attempts, with special attention given to drug smuggling through all customs ports in the emirate of Sharjah.

Sharjah Customs stressed that it would continue to support the national strategy aimed at protecting the security and welfare of society, ensuring public safety, and contributing positively to the robustness of the national economy.

Salem Abdullah Majid Al Zomor, Director of Khalid Port Customs Centre, said, "The significant attention granted by the SPCFZA to the customs sector, along with the provision of cutting-edge customs detection devices and the adoption of the latest technologies in the customs field, have been pivotal in amplifying the effectiveness of our operations."

Al Zomor noted that continuous trainings proved effective in elevating the efficiency of the inspectors. "The year-round training courses have had a tremendous impact on enhancing our customs work and maintaining a high throughput of goods and passengers through the customs ports of the emirate of Sharjah, particularly the Khalid Port."

He commended the centre's competent officers and inspectors for their high sense of security under all circumstances and at all times, emphasising that they will persist in their role and remain ever vigilant against any smuggling attempts through the port.

It's worth noting that the customs inspectors at Khalid Port handle an extensive variety of shipping categories. These include containers, general cargo, refrigerated food and agricultural products, live animals, dry and bulk cargo goods, vehicles, and heavy equipment. Moreover, they also manage sea passengers arriving or departing through the port. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor