Khamenei Condemns Israel's "Savage" Actions After Nasrallah's Death

Following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the civilian casualties from recent strikes in Beirut, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has strongly condemned the "rabid Zionist regime," asserting that its brutal nature has been exposed. Khamenei's remarks, made on Saturday, came as reports indicated he had been relocated to a secure site following Nasrallah's death, with global attention focused on Iran's potential response to attacks on one of its closest allies.

The Supreme Leader criticized Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza, labeling the conflict as "criminal" and urging all Muslims to support Hezbollah and the Lebanese population.

"The massacre of defenseless people in Lebanon has once again exposed the savage nature of the rabid Zionist regime. It has also highlighted the shortsightedness and foolish policies of the leaders of the usurping regime. The terror group governing the Zionist regime has failed to learn from its prolonged criminal war in Gaza. They have not grasped that the mass killing of women, children, and civilians cannot weaken or dismantle the robust structure of the resistance organization," Khamenei stated, without referencing Israel's claims regarding Nasrallah's death.

He accused the Israeli government of employing "the same foolish policies" in Lebanon, asserting that these actions are "too insignificant" to inflict meaningful damage on Hezbollah's foundation.

"All resistance forces in the region stand alongside and support Hezbollah. The future of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with the proud Hezbollah leading the way. The people of Lebanon remember the days when the military of the usurping regime invaded Beirut. It was Hezbollah that halted their advance and restored dignity and pride to Lebanon. Today, with God's strength, Lebanon will again make the vile, malevolent enemy regret its actions," he remarked.

Khamenei further called upon Muslims to unite in support of Lebanon and Hezbollah, emphasizing, "It is essential for all Muslims to back the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with all their resources and assist them in their fight against the usurping, oppressive, and malicious regime."

According to Reuters, Khamenei has been moved to a secure location following Nasrallah's death, with sources indicating that Iran is in communication with Hezbollah and other regional groups to evaluate the nation's forthcoming actions.

In the past few days, Israel has shifted its operational focus from Gaza to Lebanon, resulting in heavy bombings that have claimed over 700 lives and displaced more than 100,000 people. These operations persist despite escalating international calls for a ceasefire, including appeals from the United States.

Israel's army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, stated on Saturday, "The message is simple: anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel will be held accountable."