"Khan is like a lotus flower in the mud," PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi says

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 22 : Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder, Imran Khan in a video message said on Thursday that in the political environment of Pakistan, Khan was like the lotus flower, emerging from mud.

Bushra Bibi said that Khan is suffering because he is fighting for the sake of real freedom and justice of the nation.

"In the whole political system of Pakistan, Khan is like the lotus flower emerging from mud. We must save Khan because the difference between these people and Khan is that they want to come to power, and Khan only comes to please Allah. He is fighting for real freedom and justice only. Many people say that we in our meetings raise slogans of Al-Jahad. We never ask our workers to raise slogans of Jihad. It comes from their hearts and do it themselves. Khan is being punished for his resolve for country's freedom and justice," she said.

Bushra Bibi called on party supporters from all walks of life to join the protest on November 24.

"Today I have come to give a message for Khan. He has appealed from all Pakistan that on November 24, everyone should become a part of the protest. This war is not just for Khan, but it is the real war of freedom in your country. Khan has invited people from all walks of life to join this protest. He called on students, teachers, farmers, human rights activists and even rickshaw drivers to join the protest. He said that if children join the protest, then God willing we will succeed. Khan has told Judges and appealed to Lawyers that I am in jail today for violating the law, so it is your duty to become a part of the protest. From every place and organization lawyers should lead in their uniform and reach Islamabad on November 24. Khan has sent us many messages but we will bring them with time in front of you," she said.

Bushra Bibi said that the only condition when Khan would change the date of the protest is when he comes out of the jail and addresses the nation himself and gives the plan of action to the people.

"Many people are saying that the date of November 24 should be changed. And we will make fun of Khan. Only one condition can change the date, that Khan comes out and himself tells the line of action to people. Apart from that, the date will not change at any cost. Therefore, if you receive any wrong message, you should not believe it. Because Khan has sent a special message that the date will not be cancelled until he himself doesn't talk to the people of this nation himself," she said.

Bibi called on to all people to participate in the protest and questioned the officials, appealing in an emotional tone that the protesters are their family. She appealed to them to not hurt them, or oppress them. She also said that PTI has never taken the law in their hands, nor would they ever do so.

"It is your duty for all of us and our community as we as a society are witnesses of such things about how PTI has been tortured. I want to question the officials and the police personnel that these are your brothers and sisters that have come out to protests. Why do you oppress them? It is their legal right. How do you take laws in your own hands? You oppress, you shell, vandalise things and arrest people unlawfully. You don't care about the laws. But, on top of that, we are blamed and jailed. Why? We have never taken laws in our hands, and will never do so," she said.

Bibi said that lawyers and judges must protest for Imran Khan because he is jailed for fighting for the country's sake.

"Today, Khan is jailed for the country to get justice. So, is it not the duty of the lawyers and judges to become a part of the protests? Or does Pakistan belong just to Khan? Does Khan have to make all the sacrifices? Do you all not belong to this country? And do you not trade here? Is this not your home, or don't you have children here? Have you ever thought that Khan is 72-years-old? Does he not feel like staying at home with all the comforts and enjoy his life? Today he stays in a small jail, where he has been staying since over 1.5 years. He is staying there so that this place gets justice. Is it not the duty of the judges and lawyers, who claim to uphold the law, to protest for a person who wants justice? They sit quietly. We also got to know that there's a petition being filed to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. No law states that one can be stopped from protesting. We are asking you to stop this injustice. These protesters are your brothers, sisters and children... How long will you do such things to your country, and how many people shall be punished?" she said.

Bushra Bibi also said that Khan will not take revenge, as he feels it is wrong for a person in power to do so. She also appealed the party supporters and workers to not take the law in their hands.

"We are requesting you to not take the law in your hands. This is wrong news that Khan will take revenge. He says that to take revenge after coming to power means to attract the wrath of God. Khan said that all the time that I spent the jail, I have felt a connection with Allah. I have learnt to open the door of forgiveness after coming to power, not that of oppression. Whoever is saying that Khan will take revenge, is lying. Khan has always said that he never thought of taking revenge. Because not only does God like taking revenge, nor should a man take revenge after coming to power," she said.

Earlier in the day, Anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed over Imran Khan to police on a five-day physical remand in a New Town police station case, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the case includes charges of arson, resistance against law enforcement, damage to property, and other related offences. Anti-terrorism clauses have also been added to the case against Imran Khan.

