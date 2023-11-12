Khushaal Pawaar gives a peek into his Diwali celebrations, shares fondest memories

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actor and content creator Khushaal Pawaar, recently seen in the show 'Constable Girpade,' opened up about his cherished Diwali memories and plans for the day.

Recalling a humorous incident fromhischildhood,Khushaalshared: "While exchangingDiwalisnacks from my mother with our neighbour, I couldn't resist sneaking a chakli from the plate. As I handed it over, I struggled to cover my mouthful of the snack, trying to hide my discomfort."

Theactordelvedintothe essence ofDiwali, emphasising the joy of exchanging sweets and snacks with neighbours while visiting each other's homes.

"The excitement of wearing new clothes and lighting diyas; additionally, the aroma of homemade Faral snacks like chakli, shankarpali, and ladoos is always something I look forward to hogging."Khushaalexpressed.

Reflecting on a heartwarming childhood memory,Khushaalfondly remembered a time whenhisfather arrived home late, yet surprised him with crackers despite the hour.

"But when my dad returned home, he bought crackers along with him, and I was so happy and surprised that he brought one, and I would be able to burst crackers."

Sharinghisplans for this year'sDiwalicelebrations,Khushaalexpressedhisbelief that the festival is meant to be shared with loved ones.

"We meet and celebrate with as many friends and relatives as possible," he said, highlighting the importance of connecting and rejoicing together during this auspicious occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor