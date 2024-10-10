Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly bans guest entry after lawmaker brawl

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 10 : A physical altercation between lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday led to a ban on guest entry into the assembly, ARY News reported.

According to an official statement, visitors will no longer be allowed to enter the assembly without the Speaker's permission.

As per ARY News, the brawl erupted when opposition members were denied the opportunity to speak during the session. The situation escalated, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes,

Tensions flared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers engaged in a physical fight during the session. A heated exchange between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Niak Wazir and Iqbal Wazir turned physical, with other members joining in and exchanging kicks and punches, ARY News reported.

This disrupted the assembly proceedings and raised concerns about the safety and decorum of the legislative body.

PTI Babar Saleem Swati, sworn in as the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly earlier in February this year. The outgoing speaker, Mushtaq Ghani, presided over the Assembly session and administered the oath to the PTI's Mansehra MP, Babar Saleem Swati.

Ihsan Ullah Khan of the Peoples Party received 17 votes, while Saleem Swati received 89.

