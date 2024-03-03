Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly: PML-N seeks action against PTI workers for throwing shoe at woman lawmaker

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has applied to the police, requesting the registration of an FIR against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for throwing a shoe and a "lota" at its woman lawmaker, Sobia Shahid, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on February 20, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam said that the PTI workers, who were involved in the incident, also chanted slogans and used derogatory language against the woman lawmaker. He said that the incident that took place on February 20 showed that PTI workers did not know how to behave with women.

He said, "The PTI had invited goons to the assembly who disrespected opposition members, particularly women. The PTI violated the sanctity of the house."

Amir Muqam called for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker's action over the "attack" on the women MPA. Sobia Shahid, PML-N Women's Wing provincial general secretary Farah Khan and other office-bearers accompanied him. Muqam called the incident that happened in the newly-elected provincial assembly in its maiden session regrettable.

He asked, "Why do you take this thing [opposition] to enmity? If you're given so many seats in the provincial assembly, what else do you want?" Muqam called it a serious matter and stressed that an investigation should be conducted immediately. He stated that the incident had brought dishonour to the whole province.

Muqam said, "We have video clips to prove that bottles and hashish were thrown at Sobia Shahid in the assembly. Whoever is involved in this should be arrested and punished," Dawn reported.

The PML-N leader said that on one hand, the PTI lawmakers were carrying out protest to claim the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the assembly and on the other hand PTI called the assembly session showcasing its double standard.

He called for Federal Investigation Agency's probe into the incident in case the local police did not register an FIR against the shoe and lota-throwers in the assembly.

He said, "Having the majority in the house doesn't mean that you're not to tolerate the opposition. Political things should not turn into personal enmity."

"We have submitted an application to the police [Sharqi police station] for the registration of FIR for action against those who threw a shoe and a lota at MPA Sobia Shahid and will also approach the FIA for it," he added, according to Dawn report.

Amir Muqam said that the newly-elected provincial Chief Minister should announce plans regarding people's development instead of giving an ultimatum to the police for the release of those detained over the protests held on May 9-10 after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

