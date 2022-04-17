Kiev govt asks residents to postpone returning home

Kiev, April 17 The Kiev city administration has asked residents to delay their return to the capital city over security and humanitarian issues.

Russian forces have renewed bombardment of Kiev, the city administration said on Saturday in a statement on Telegram, urging people not to ignore the air raid sirens.

Besides, the traffic jams caused by the increased number of people, who return to Kiev, disrupt the deliveries of humanitarian aid and the work of emergency and communal services, the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and several people were injured in a rocket strike on the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Russia will expand the scale of its missile strikes on Kiev in response to any Ukrainian forces' attacks or sabotage on Russian territory.

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the conflict with Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor