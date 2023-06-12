Kigali Global Dialogue to discuss critical sustainable development challenges to be hosted from June 12 to 14

Kigali [Rwanda], June 12 : The third edition of the Kigali Global Dialogue, an annual platform that brings together policymakers, academics, civil society, and the private sector from around the world to deliberate and devise solutions to critical sustainable development challenges facing the global community will take place from June 12-14, 2023.

The three-day conference is co-hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), ORF-America, The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) and The Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB).

This year the Dialogue serves as an official outreach event of India's G20 Presidency and the BRICS Presidency of South Africa. Kigali Global Dialogue 2023 will bring together over 200 delegates from more than 60 countries.

In the midst of compounding global crises, cooperation is the most potent tool. The world is on the brink of irreversible climatic and environmental change. The economic model, predicated on continuous expansion, is struggling to deliver for most of the world.

Emerging technologies offer potential solutions but also create new challenges and risk further entrenchment of global inequities which calls for action and collaboration.

The Presidency of G20 is being passed on from one emerging country to another, from Indonesia to India, Brazil, and South Africa. This opportunity provides momentum and energy to reimagine development narratives, objectives, and pathways.

The global community's issues demand urgent solutions, a rethinking of entrenched orthodoxies, and greater responsiveness to the fragility of our ecological systems.

The objectives of the Kigali Dialogue are: Challenge orthodoxies and define new development narratives; Create an inclusive platform for debate and dialogue and build the partnerships required to take new ideas forward.

The Dialogue is jointly Chaired by Usta Kaitesi, CEO, of the Rwanda Governance Board, and Samir Saran, President, of ORF.

The Dialogue Curator is Terri B Chapman, Visiting Fellow, ORF-America. The Dialogue consists of Ministerial Addresses, Plenary Sessions, Roundtable Discussions, and over fifteen Live at Kigali Digital Studio Conversations.

The Kigali Global Dialogue will also be hosting the second edition of the TechBridge Initiative, which will bring together over 20 start-ups from more than 10 countries. The KGD Start-up Bootcamp will support entrepreneurs in leveraging digital technologies for sustainable and equitable development.

Conversations at this year's Dialogue are organized around five thematic pillars: Resource Equity: Panoramas Beyond Preclusion; Traverse, Transform, Transcend: Reimagining Tech and Society; Unleash: Gender-First Development; Remonetize Development: A New Global Governance Framework and Dispersed Globalization: Propositions for A New World Order

Selected high-level speakers at the Dialogue include Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, India; Ambassador Anil Sooklal, BRICS Sherpa, South Africa; Jorge Quiroga, Former President of Bolivia; Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady, Zimbabwe; Moussa Mara, Former Prime Minister, Mali; Susan Malcorra, President, GWL Voices & Former Foreign Minister, Argentina; and Rep Gerville "Jinky Bitrics" R. Luistro, Congresswoman, Philippines.

One of the Hosts, Usta Kaitesi, CEO, RGB saod, "We are pleased to welcome you to the third edition of the Kigali Global Dialogue. The KGD provides an opportunity to convene, interact and deliberate on complex contemporary and dynamic matters of development and growth. Rwanda's journey affirms the importance of dialogue, citizen-centric growth and the role of transformational leadership in confronting existential issues. The Rwanda Governance Board is delighted to co-chair the third edition of the Kigali Dialogue and it is our hope that the Rwandan spirit of the pursuit of togetherness in our diversity inspires us to enhance collaboration, cooperation and innovative engagements imperative to respond to emerging threats".

Another host, Samir Saran, President, ORF: "We are delighted to be welcomed in Kigali again this year to host this important event. We are most grateful to our partners for all of their kind support in making this possible."

Samir Saran continued, "It is of utmost importance to foster dialogue and create the spaces for diverse perspectives and experiences to be shared. This year we are bringing together delegates from more than 70 countries."

His comment was followed by inputs from Terri Chapman, Curator, Kigali Global Dialogue and Visiting Fellow, ORF America, "One of the things that are most important about the conversations we will be having here is that they challenge entrenched orthodoxies. What we are doing isn't working."

