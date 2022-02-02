Killing of Christian priest reflects failing law, order situation: Pak human rights commission

Pakistan's human rights commission have condemned the attack on Christian Priest in Peshawar.

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha urged for an immediate and speedy investigation of the attack, The News International reported.

On Sunday, unknown assailants attacked two Christian priests in Peshawar.

They launched indiscriminate firing on the car carrying the two while they were returning from Church.

Cleric William Siraj succumbed to bullet injuries and another one is being treated in a hospital. No one has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Minority institutions and experts have condemned the attack.

The NCHR Member Minorities Manzoor Masih attended the funeral of Priest William Siraj. They demanded the justice and protection of the Christian community from the Government.

He further said that such attacks highlight the law and order situation of the country, according to The New International.

Christians have historically been mistreated, marginalised, and attacked in Pakistan.

In 2013, at least 78 people were killed in a suicide attack outside an Anglican church in Peshawar after Sunday Mass.

( With inputs from ANI )

