Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West in TikTok video

Los Angeles, July 2 Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to Kanye West as she teamed up with her daughter North West for a fun TikTok video.

The mother-daughter duo filmed themselves enjoying the sun as they lip-synched to Estelle's 2008 hit song American Boy, which was co-written by Kanye, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He also performed a rap verse on the track. In the new clip, Kim and North took it in turns to each sing a lyric from the song's chorus, with 10-year-old North also showing off her dance moves.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk, Kim, 42, went for a makeup-free look for the video and wore a plunging black vest top. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail as she soaked up the sun. North wore a stylish camo jacket white a white and pink T-shirt. She accessorised her look with a silver necklace.

The pair's latest TikTok comes after Kim made a heartbreaking confession about her relationship with her ex-husband.

The SKIMS founder broke down in tears as she revealed she was "not okay" following struggles to co-parent with Kanye.

She went on to admit that she would do anything to get the old Kanye back. Speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian during the latest episode of their Hulu show, Kim said: "I just can't. It's so different from the person that I married. I'll do anything to get that person back, that's who I loved and that's who I remember”.

Kim was originally friends with her ex-husband before getting involved romantically, but they finally got engaged in October 2013.

