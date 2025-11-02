King Charles "appalled and shocked" by "dreadful" Cambridgeshire train knife attack

London [UK], November 2 : King Charles on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the knife attack that took place on a train in Cambridgeshire, describing it as a "dreadful" incident that left several people critically injured.

In a statement posted on X, the King said, "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night."

Extending condolences to those impacted, he added, "Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones."

The monarch also expressed gratitude to the authorities for their prompt action, stating, "We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident."

According to the British Transport Police (BTP), at least 10 people were injured, nine of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, following the multiple stabbing incident aboard a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening.

The attack prompted a major incident declaration, with Counter Terrorism Policing units supporting the investigation.

"Ten people have been taken to the hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. A major incident has been declared, and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation," the BTP said in a post on X.

The BTP confirmed that the attack occurred on the 6:25 PM (local time) service train from Doncaster to London King's Cross.

Law enforcement and emergency services responded when the train was stopped at Huntingdon.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been arrested," the police said.

"This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families," said BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey.

He added that urgent inquiries were underway to determine the circumstances of the attack. "It could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further. At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."

Casey further said that police operations were continuing at the station, with cordons and road closures in place. "Trains are not currently running through the area," he added, thanking the public for their patience and cooperation.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also described the incident as "appalling" and expressed solidarity with the victims.

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," Starmer said in a post on X.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was "deeply saddened" by the stabbings and confirmed that two suspects had been arrested.

"My thoughts go out to all those affected. Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation. I urge people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage," she said on X.

Police have urged the public to stay away from the area and follow official updates as investigations continue into one of the most shocking attacks in recent memory.

