King Charles III returns to public duties after cancer treatment

London, April 30 (IANS/DPA) King Charles III is set to return to public duties after the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

King Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the king still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and to highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

King Charles's diary of events will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and "subject to doctors' advice," with "adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk" to his recovery.

It is understood the warmer weather would allow events to be staged outside and lessen the risk posed by other people that many cancer patients face.

In January, King Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which his cancer - not prostate cancer - was discovered.

After his diagnosis was announced on February 6, he postponed all public engagements but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

Meanwhile, William, the prince of Wales, is to carry out engagements in the North East on Tuesday, visiting an Earthshot Prize finalist firm that makes low-carbon construction materials in Seaham, and opening James's Place - a centre offering free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men in Newcastle.

A previously unseen portrait of the prince and Kate, Princess of Wales, was released by Kensington Palace on Monday in celebration of the couple's 13th wedding anniversary.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer, married future king William in 2011.

The photograph by Millie Pilkington - who took the most recent picture of the King and Queen to mark Charles's return to public duties - shows William and Kate on their wedding day.

The black and white image was posted on the Waleses' social media accounts on Monday, captioned "13 years ago today!"

