King Charles will be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace on Saturday, Buckingham Palace informed. The King, now travelling to London, will meet UL Prime Minister Liz Truss and will deliver a televised address to Britain later today. He was at the Queen’s bedside as she breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen's state funeral will be UK's first in more than half a century, with former Prime Minister Winston Churchill being the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Unlike Prince Philip, who had a royal ceremonial funeral, the Queen will have a state funeral, which is usually reserved for the sovereign. The last state funeral in the UK was Churchill's in 1965 and the last state funeral for a sovereign was for the Queen's father, George VI, in 1952.