King Salman International Complex, UNA to hold symposium on promoting Arabic content

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], August 25 (ANI/WAM): The King Salman International Academy for the Arabic Language and the Union of News Agencies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Countries will hold on September 2, 2024, a virtual symposium entitled "Enhancing Arabic content in news agencies in non-Arabic-speaking OIC countries."

Experts from the Academy and representatives of official news agencies in non-Arabic-speaking OIC member states, in addition to the General Secretariat of the Organisation, will participate in the symposium.

The symposium delves into the obstacles faced by non-Arab news agencies in producing accurate and engaging Arabic content. Its goal is to identify effective strategies for addressing these challenges and establish a framework for future training programmes that equip agency staff with the necessary skills in Arabic editing, proofreading, and media usage.

The symposium aligns with the ongoing collaboration between the Academy, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and its associated entities. Their shared objective is to promote the prominence of Arabic in global discourse, particularly within the Islamic world, where Arabic holds significant religious importance as the language of the Noble Quran. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor