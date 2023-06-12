King's Birthday Honours List 2023: Twelve Indian-Australians awarded for contribution to different fields

Canberra [Australia], June 12 : Twelve Indian Australians have been included in the list of Honours and Awards announced by the Governor General of Australia, David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), The Australia Today reported on Monday.

There are a total of 1,191 Australians on the list which also include the Order of Australia (General and Military Divisions), outstanding awards, and recognition for exceptional and noteworthy service, as per a report published in The Australia Today.

1. Sunita Gloster - Order of Australia (AO)

Sunita Gloster has received the Order of Australia (AO) for her considerable contributions to the media and marketing industries, as well as to gender equality.

Sunita is energised by the process of inspiring and galvanising people to take action. Her parents, Betty and John D'Souza OAM migrated to Australia from India in 1974.

On this occasion, Sunita said, "We left Bombay to settle in Mt Gambier. I can't imagine the courage that took. I'm so grateful for all the sacrifices my parents made for my future. And I must acknowledge the community of Mt Gambier, which 49 years later my parents still call home, for welcoming us into their lives and to Australia."

Sunita was part of the change in 2021, thanks to an advocacy campaign she helped build and execute for UN Women Australia. It's a rare sensation, she adds, to be told that someone out there thought she'd made enough of an impact to submit her for an Order of Australia award.

2. Ajay Satyan - Public Service Medal (PSM)

Ajay Satyan received the Public Service Medal (PSM) for his extraordinary public service in delivering funds in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ajay works for the Victorian Government's Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry, and Regions as the Executive Director of the Programme Centre.

Before his appointment in the Victorian Government, Ajay worked as the Chief Technology Officer at the Federal Department of the Environment and Energy, where he reformed critical platforms management by adopting Cloud and Software.

3. Ravi Subramanya - Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

Associate Professor Ravi Subramanya Bhat has been Awarded Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for significant service to medicine, and to rural psychiatry.

Dr Bhat came to Australia from India with his young family and assumed a position with GV Health as a consultant psychiatrist in 1999. Since 2012, he worked as a Divisional Clinical Director - Mental Health Services and Authorised Psychiatrist.

4. Harshal Nandurkar - Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

Professor Harshal Nandurkar has been awarded Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for his vital service to medicine, particularly as a haematologist.

He completed his MBBS from the University of Mumbai and then undertook PhD research at The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute followed by postdoctoral research in the Department of Biochemistry, at Monash University. He is presently the Director of Clinical Haematology Alfred Health Program Director of Alfred Cancer and also the Head of the Australian Centre for Blood Diseases, Monash University, as per The Australia Today.

5. Dr Virendra Kumar Berera - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Dr Virendra Kumar Berera has been awarded Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the Indian community of Victoria.

He is a renowned medical practitioner in Victoria and is President of the Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria, from 2002-2004.

6. Vinod Daniel - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Vinod Daniel has been rewarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to conservation and the environment.

He is an international museum expert by profession. he is also Chairman of AusHeritage and Chief Executive Officer of India Vision Institute (IVI) and was also a member of the Board of the Australia India Council, Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia, for the period 2005-2011.

7. Dr Sunita Siddhu Dhindsa - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Dr Sunita Siddhu Dhindsa has been rewarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the Indian community of the Australian Capital Territory.

Dr Dhindsa has a PhD in genetics and a Graduate Diploma in Public Sector Management from Macquarie University. She is a member, founder member, patron, and life member of various community organisations and has worked in several positions.

8. Dr Saba Nabi - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Dr Saba Nabi has been rewarded with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to community health, education and multicultural affairs.

Dr Nabi began work on her own PhD and also started volunteering at the university to help international students integrate into tertiary and community life. She is recognised as a major voice in the regional Australian community who is helping women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

"I was really proactive from day one. I really wanted to engage because I was feeling homesick and I also really wanted to understand the Australian culture," Dr Nabi said.

9. Jaishri Patricia Falcetta - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Jaishri Patricia Falcetta has been felicitated with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the community through social welfare organisations.

She is the founder and director of Social Living Solutions and creator of the Family Joy Model. Through her work, she hopes to see the fulfilment of her vision for a world where people with Autism and other neurodiversity are accepted, integrated, and recognised as valued members of society, according to The Australia Today.

10. Nishi Puri - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Nishi Puri has been feted with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the Indian community of Canberra.

She is a small business owner who employs many new migrants especially women from domestic abuse relationships and supports their upskilling.

In 2022, she was appointed as Honorary Australian Capital Territory Multicultural Ambassador.

11. Kalpana Sriram - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Kalpana Sriram has been conferred with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to community mental health.

She is the Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Australia and the Founder of Madhuram Academy of Performing Arts. She is also a Sessional Clinician at Transcultural Mental Health Centre and Multicultural Problem Gambling for New South Wales.

12. Arun Venkatesha - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Arun Venkatesha has been awarded Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the Indian community of Canberra.

Arun is Treasurer of the Canberra India Council and a Founding Member of Diwali Mela Inc.

The Governor-General said in a statement, "Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level. Some are volunteers, and others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles - many have done both. They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all," The Australia Times reported.

