Kishida, Suga attend reception marking 120th anniversary of establishment of Japan-India Association

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the reception commemorating the 120th anniversary of the establishment of the Japan-India Association (JIA). A ceremony was also held for the formal announcement of Yoshihide Suga as the Chairman of JIA.

While sharing pictures of the reception on Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Glimpses of the Reception commemorating 120th Anniversary of Establishment of Japan India Association (JIA) and the ceremony for formal announcement of Former Prime Minister H.E SUGA Yoshihide as the Chairman of JIA."

Established in 1903, the JIA is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan, the Prime Minister's office said in a press release. At the ceremony to mark the 120th anniversary of the Japan India Association, Fumio Kishida said that Japan will leverage various opportunities to bolster ties with India, according to The Japan Times report.

At the ceremony held in Tokyo, Yoshihide Suga called for bolstering Japan-India ties. Suga became chairman of the Japan India Association on January 1, succeeding former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, The Japan Times reported.

In his speech, Yoshihide Suga noted that Japan is hosting the Group of Seven industrialized nations and India is chairing a summit of the Group of 20 major economies. He called it "important" that India and Japan "exercise leadership," as per The Japan Times report.

On January 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Masafumi Mori. Jaishankar took to his Twitter handle to inform about his meeting with the top Japanese official.

In a tweet, S Jaishankar stated that the discussions centred on the impact of Japanese technology on India's growth and progress. He stated that they discussed opportunities for both nations to collaborate in third markets.

He tweeted, "Glad to meet Dr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. Our discussion focused on the impact of Japanese technology on India's growth and progress. The High-Speed Rail project can make an even bigger difference than the Metro and Suzuki collaboration."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor