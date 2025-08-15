Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy: Russia offers condolences

Moscow/New Delhi, Aug 15 Russia on Friday offered condolences over the tragedy caused by a massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar district, which has resulted in the death of at least 56 people till now, including two CISF personnel.

"Russian Embassy is deeply saddened with disastrous cloudburst in the Kishtwar region of J&K which has claimed dozens of lives. We extend our condolences to the families of those perished and wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of J&K in this tragic hour," the Russian Embassy in India posted on social media.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the tragedy following the cloudburst in Kishtwar. He assessed the situation and assured all necessary assistance.

“Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lauded India's massive progress and the "well deserved respect on the global stage" while extending greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day.

"India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda,” read Putin's message on the occasion.

“We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas. This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," it added.

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, also sent warm greetings to India on the occasion, celebrating the friendship between the two countries and wishing peace, prosperity, and progress.

