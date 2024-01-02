KJo opens up on his fanboy moment with Sridevi

Mumbai, Jan 2 Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar (KJo), who hosts the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has shared his fanboy moment with the late actress Sridevi, on the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will see the sibling pair, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor taking to the couch. During the course of the episode, KJo opens up about his undying love for their beloved mother, Sridevi.

He also talks about the first time he met Sridevi in person and was simply mesmerised by her aura.

“I have to say one thing you do know and I've said this time and again about how crazy and madly in love I was with your mother. I was her biggest fan.

“You all have lived through different beats of technology. But for me, the video phase was the cinema halls. Nobody in the side of town that I lived in used to go and watch Hindi movies. That was the phase where your mom and Jeetu ji did movies. I've seen all of them,” ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director said.

“The time when I saw her finally, in ‘Mr. India’, it was a premiere and the next time in cinema, and I was like, Oh God, I think I'm obsessed. So the first time I met her was actually in 1993 when she did a film for my dad, called ‘Gumrah’ and I went to this photoshoot that Rakesh Shreshtha was shooting and my knees were rattling, because I was so nervous. My dad introduced me and I don't know what I said or what I have done and that's also the first day I met Manish Malhotra in my entire life.”

“I thought he was really snooty and snobbish because I said, she's looking fabulous. He was like go, tell her and I was like, I can't just walk up to Sridevi and you're looking great. I couldn't do it,” KJo added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor