Knesset opposition leader promises Netanyahu his support for hostage release deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): Leader of the opposition in the Knesset Yair Lapid responded to the threat made by a coalition party to quit the government should it approve the proposed deal for the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza by promising to support the government in this matter.

"I say to Benjamin Netanyahu, don't be afraid or intimidated, you will get every safety net you need to make the hostage deal," tweeted Lapid. "This is more important than any disagreement we've ever had."

Israel's National Security Minister and leader of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he will resign from the government if it implements the emerging ceasefire with Hamas, which he called "reckless" in a statement.

"Not only that, it does not lead to the release of all the hostages, it seals the fate of the remaining hostages who are not included in the deal, and it will lead to the end of the war when Hamas has not yet been defeated, with a significant ability to rebuild itself," Ben-Gvir said.

He added, "If the war on Hamas is renewed with force in order to decide and realise the unachieved goals of the war, we will return to the government." (ANI/TPS)

