Know about Shigeru Ishiba, who is set to be Japan's new Prime Minister

Tokyo [Japan], September 27 : Following the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August this year, the unpredictable political landscape in the country has remained a point of focus globally.

However, as Japan's former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become the country's next prime minister after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Friday, the situation now seems to witness a major shift in politics.

Shigeru Ishiba, a former minister of defence, made four unsuccessful attempts in securing the post of a party leader.

Ishiba's campaign has been mostly centred on security-related topics, and he has made it apparent that he will advocate for more control over Washington's use of its facilities in Japan as well as giving Japan a voice in potential US nuclear weapons deployment in Asia, according to Al Jazeera. His other suggestions have also included the creation of an 'Asian NATO'.

The 67-year-old has questioned the unconventional interest rate strategy of the Bank of Japan with regard to the economy.

Takeshi Iwaya, one of the LDP legislators supporting Ishiba's candidacy, describes the veteran politician as a man with a "sincere and honest attitude towards politics".

Ishiba received his law degree from Keio University. According to Al Jazeera, he enjoys making military models, including one of a Soviet aircraft carrier for the visit of a Russian defence minister, as well as trains and 1970s pop idols.

Ishiba, 67, in a runoff vote, defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, Kyodo news outlet reported.

Takaichi received 194 votes to Ishiba's 215, narrowly missing the chance to become Japan's first woman prime minister. Takaichi had contested against Kishida in 2021.

The vote comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement in August that he would not stand for re-election.

The LDP has a majority in parliament and thus picks the prime ministers.

Ishiba, who formerly also served as Japan's agriculture minister, is expected to select new LDP executives on Monday and form his cabinet after being elected prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session that is set to begin on October 1.

Other candidates who contested the elections were former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Digital Minister Taro Kono and former health minister Katsunobu Kato.

Ishiba is set to helm the world's fourth-largest economy in the face of a weakening yen, inflation, growing national debt, and wage stagnation.

The country has also to contend with increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific, North Korea's nuclear ambitions and China's growing military threats.

