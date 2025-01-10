Kochi: Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, French Navy participate in Maritime Partnership Exercise

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 10 : INS Mormugao, along with aircraft from the Indian Air Force, recently participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) off India's Western Seaboard, an official statement reported.

The exercise involved complex maritime drills, including joint air operations, showcasing the high degree of interoperability and professionalism between the Indian and French naval forces.

These professional interactions are a hallmark of strategic bilateral relationships and symbolise a high degree of professionalism and interoperability between the navies.

Earlier this month, French naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the CSG, arrived in Kochi, Kerala, as part of their ongoing mission.

The visit serves to enhance interoperability, and mutual understanding, and foster closer collaboration between the Indian and French navies. During their visit, the Commanding Officers of the French ships engaged in discussions with senior officials at the Southern Naval Command, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation.

In addition to the maritime exercises, the visit includes several professional exchanges involving cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), which offer valuable opportunities for learning and enhancing military operations. The visit of the French ships aims to further strengthen ties and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth.

Earlier, the French carrier strike group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, made stopovers in Goa, Kochi on Friday as part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25

India and France have maintained a robust defence partnership since 1998, marked by numerous joint exercises such as Shakti (land), Varuna (sea), and Garuda (air). This partnership continues to thrive through operational stopovers, with 16 port calls by French Navy vessels since 2022.

Both nations, as resident states of the Indian Ocean, work closely to ensure maritime safety in the region, further solidifying their role as key players in maintaining regional security.

