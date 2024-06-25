Korean Air Flight Drops from 30,000 to 9,000 Feet Due to Malfunction: Injuries Reported

Passengers aboard a Korean Air Boeing 737 Max 8 bound for Taichung International Airport endured a harrowing experience when the aircraft experienced a rapid descent after departing Seoul's Incheon International Airport on June 22, 2024, at approximately 16:45 local time. About 50 minutes into the flight, over Jeju Island, an anomaly in the pressure control system triggered the deployment of oxygen masks as the plane descended sharply, from 30,00 feet to 9,000 in just 15 minutes, as reported by FL360aero.

This incident created panic among passengers, particularly children, who were in tears as the sudden drop and oxygen masks startled them. Concerns heightened when flight attendants, instead of attending to passengers, remained seated during the emergency.

Following the incident, the flight made an emergency landing in Taichung, Taiwan, where 17 individuals were evaluated at medical facilities but fortunately discharged without serious injuries. Korean Air promptly issued apologies and ensured affected passengers received support, including accommodations, meals, and transportation.

The airline is now collaborating closely with authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly. A spokesperson emphasized that Korean Air is prioritizing maintenance checks to resolve any issues before returning the aircraft to service. Meanwhile, passengers, understandably shaken, expressed reluctance to fly immediately after the incident, reflecting the psychological impact of the ordeal. The flight resumed the following morning, using a different aircraft, approximately 19 hours behind schedule.