KP Sharma Oli stakes claim to become Nepal Prime Minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 12 : Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist leader (CPN-UML) KP Sharma Oli on Friday staked claim to become Prime Minister of Nepal after Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost the vote of confidence in Parliament, local media reported.

Following results of the trust vote in the lower house of the Federal Parliament, President Ram Chandra Paudel had called on political parties to stake claims for formation of a new government with a deadline set for Sunday evening, Kathmandy Post reported.

UML Chairman Oli today staked his claim to lead a new majority government as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

Oli presented his claim before President Ramchandra Paudel with the support of 165 lawmakers, including 77 from his party and 88 from the Nepali Congress.

He called in the parties about three hours after now-caretaker Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed the trust motion.

As per a release from the Office of the President, members of the House of Representatives have been called to claim for the post of the Prime Minister showing a majority with the support of two or more political parties in the lower house.

"The President, in accordance with Article 76 (2) of the constitution, calls on House of Representative members to show a majority in order to be appointed as the prime minister of Nepal with the support of two or more political parties of the House of Representatives by 5 pm on Sunday," the statement read.

Mahesh Bartaula, the Chief Whip of UML had said earlier "KP Sharma Oli from the new alliance is going to stake the claim for Prime Minister with the President at 9:15 PM. Appointments have been made and UML party chair KP Sharma Oli is going to be the next Prime Minister," Bartaula toldover the phone.

Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal lost his position on Friday, over 18 months after his appointment, as he failed to secure a vote of confidence during a floor test in the House of Representatives.

Dahal couldn't secure the 138 votes required to endorse the trust motion as only 63 lawmakers voted in his favour in the 275-strong House of Representatives.

A total of 194 lawmakers voted against him, while one member cast a no vote. A total of 258 lawmakers were present in Friday's meeting of the lower House.

With the President's call, the Nepali Congress and the UML are all set to claim the prime ministerial post for UML chair KP Sharma Oli as per the deal the two parties reached on July 1.

