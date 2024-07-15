KP Sharma Oli Sworn In as Nepal's Prime Minister, PM Modi Congratulates Veteran Leader On Fourth Term

K P Sharma Oli on Monday was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time. The leader of Nepal's largest communist party was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation. He became the Prime Minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament. Oli was sworn in by President Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, congratulated K P Sharma Oli, with a special message. In a social media post, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples."

Oli served as Nepal’s prime minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016 and then, from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021. He continued to serve from May 13, 2021, to July 13, 2021 — because of an appointment by the then President Bidya Devi Bhandari, described by local media as a success of Oli’s Machiavellian tricks. Later, the Supreme Court ruled that Oli’s claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional.

On Friday night, Oli staked his claim to become the next Prime Minister with the backing of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and submitted the signatures of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members — 77 from his Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) party and 88 from the Nepali Congress. (NC).CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Prachanda lost the vote of confidence in HoR during a floor test on Friday. Earlier last week, Nepali Congress president Deuba and CPN-UML chairman Oli inked a seven-point deal to form a new coalition government replacing Prachanda. The two leaders agreed that the remaining term of the Parliament would be shared between them turn by turn.