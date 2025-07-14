Kremlin announces Russia's readiness for third round of negotiations with Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], July 14 : The Russian side is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine to resolve the conflict, MIC Izvestia reported.

This was announced on July 14 by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as noted by MIC Izvestia.

According to MIC Izvestia, Peskov, during a briefing, said, "Well, it's obvious that Kiev is in no hurry. We are still awaiting proposals on deadlines. The Russian side is ready to continue and to hold the third round".

In a previous report by RT which cited Peskov, it was noted that Russia remains open to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict but awaits signals from Kiev to resume direct negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said.

Addressing a routine press briefing, he noted the ground situation is evolving rapidly amid Ukraine's hesitation to commit to a third round of talks

."We should wait for some signals from the Kiev regime, who should say whether they want to hold a third round of direct talks or not," Peskov said, as quoted by RT. "We have repeatedly said that we would prefer achieving our goals through peaceful political-diplomatic means."

Peskov also warned that "as long as this outcome is impossible, the special military operation continues, and realities on the ground are changing every day," RT reported.

Two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held earlier this year in Istanbul in mid-May and early June but a third round has yet to be scheduled, RT added.

Meanwhile on July 11, Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday after his meeting with Lavrov, Rubio stated that the US' strategy is to continue engaging all parties involved in finding an outcome to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio described his talks with Lavrov as "frank and important."

When asked about his message to Lavrov during the meeting, he said, "Our strategy is to continue to engage all the parties that are involved in finding an outcome to this conflict. We will engage anytime that we have an opportunity to do so, like we did today. I echoed what the President said - both the disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress in peace talks or in a path forward. So, we'll continue to engage."

