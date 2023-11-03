Kremlin refutes Ukrainian claims of conflict reaching 'stalemate'

Moscow [Russia], November 3 : Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted the Ukrainian claims of achieving 'victory' in ongoing conflict with Russia, while also denying that the conflict has reached a 'stalemate', Russian News Agency TASS reported.

"The Kiev regime should have realized long ago that it is absurd to even talk about any prospects of the Kyiv regime's victory on the battlefield. And the sooner the Kiev regime itself realizes this, the sooner some prospects will open up," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it has not reached a stalemate. Russia is consistently carrying out the special military operations. All the set goals should be fulfilled," Peskov added.

Earlier on Wednesday, over 100 settlements in Ukraine came under attack marking the heaviest day of Russian shelling this year, Al Jazeera reported citing Ukraine's Interior Minister.

In a statement on social media, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that Russia had unleashed a barrage of shells on cities across the eastern regions of the country.

Russia's wave of strikes turned some towns and villages to rubble. Local authorities said that overnight shelling in the city of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia killed one person, while another person was also killed in southeastern Kherson, Al Jazeera reported.

A Russian drone strike on the southern city of Nikopol also killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four people.

Earlier on Tuesday, a family of nine, including two young children, were found dead in their home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, CNN reported.

This month, Ukrainian forces have managed to resist a renewed Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, even as Moscow's forces continue to target residential areas. In response to the escalating conflict, Ukraine has ordered the mandatory evacuation of civilians, with a particular focus on safeguarding children in regions close to the front lines in the east and south, CNN reported.

